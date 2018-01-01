Experimental marketing strategies

Creating Insight-Driven Experiences to Build Brands
Creating Insight-Driven Experiences to Build Brands

What does your audience really want? That's what you need to find out.
Gabrey Means & Cassie Hughes | 4 min read
How to Experiment With Marketing Without Ruining Your Business
This is not your grandmother's marketing world. Here are tips for how you can engage the potentially awesome techniques of modern marketing.
Neil Patel | 6 min read
How Growth Hacking Is Redefining Marketing
More than just the latest buzz term, growth hacking is a way of thinking about marketing that focuses on quickly finding and leveraging the most effective techniques.
Brett Relander | 4 min read
Build a Strong Brand With More Friendly Interactions, Less Marketing
Customers are skeptical of the marketing they don't ignore entirely but people trust their own experience. Make if friendly and they love your brand.
Cory Sistrunk | 4 min read
Does a 6-Hour Workday Lead to Better Productivity? Sweden's About to Find Out.
An economic experiment set to be held in Sweden's second largest city, Gothenburg, will see the hours of an average workday slashed in hopes of enhancing productivity.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Why Experimental Marketing May Be For You
Here's how a startup tested the social media waters and won sales.
Diana Ransom
