Extrovertido

Estrategias de networking para romper el hielo
Networking

Estrategias de networking para romper el hielo

Si eres introvertido y te preocupa tener una lista de contactos amplia, toma en cuenta estos consejos para que tu personalidad brille.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min de lectura
6 armas secretas para emprendedores tímidos
Emprendedores

6 armas secretas para emprendedores tímidos

Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min de lectura
Cómo comunicarte aunque no te guste
Inteligencia emocional

Cómo comunicarte aunque no te guste

Murray Newlands | 3 min de lectura
