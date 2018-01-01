eye care

This French Lens Manufacturing Company Has Set Up 3,000 Start-ups In India
Leadership

This French Lens Manufacturing Company Has Set Up 3,000 Start-ups In India

With focus on grooming rural youth to become successful businessmen, Essilor aims to create 10,000 more start-ups by 2020.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.