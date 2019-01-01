There are no Videos in your queue.
Farm Bill
CBD is marketed as a cure for what ails you but actual medical marijuana patients say it's THC that relieves pain.
Strong consumer demand for CBD and the prospect of a legal supply from domestically grown hemp is fueling a boom.
In an historic day for the cannabis business, President Trump signed into law a bill that makes hemp federally legal.
By legalizing hemp, the Farm Bill sets the stage for a national and international trade in CBD that will dwarf the market for THC products limited to individual states.
The Farm Bill compromise allows nationwide hemp production for any use -- including CBD. The bill may pass before Christmas.
