Farm Bill

Move Aside, CBD: New Data Finds THC Is the Real Medicine in Medical Marijuana

Move Aside, CBD: New Data Finds THC Is the Real Medicine in Medical Marijuana

CBD is marketed as a cure for what ails you but actual medical marijuana patients say it's THC that relieves pain.
Peter Page | 5 min read
CBD From Hemp Is Booming for Body, Mind and Business

CBD From Hemp Is Booming for Body, Mind and Business

Strong consumer demand for CBD and the prospect of a legal supply from domestically grown hemp is fueling a boom.
Christie Lunsford | 4 min read
Hemp Hemp Hooray! U.S. Legalizes Hemp

Hemp Hemp Hooray! U.S. Legalizes Hemp

In an historic day for the cannabis business, President Trump signed into law a bill that makes hemp federally legal.
Kristen Nichols | 3 min read
The Coming International CBD Boom and How it Will Disrupt the Marijuana Business

The Coming International CBD Boom and How it Will Disrupt the Marijuana Business

By legalizing hemp, the Farm Bill sets the stage for a national and international trade in CBD that will dwarf the market for THC products limited to individual states.
Bethany Gomez | 7 min read
Congress Edges Closer to Legalizing Hemp

Congress Edges Closer to Legalizing Hemp

The Farm Bill compromise allows nationwide hemp production for any use -- including CBD. The bill may pass before Christmas.
Kristen Nichols | 4 min read