Flipkart-walmart deal

More From This Topic

Sachin Bansal's Grand Comeback – A $1 Billion Fund?
News and Trends

Reports suggest that Bansal is set to launch a $1 Billion fund
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Bitcoin Crash Nears 2000 Dotcom Bubble Burst. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sandeep Soni | 1 min read
Credit Ratings Agency Moody's says Flipkart Acquisition by Walmart is 'credit positive'. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
How Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal Made India Believe in Entrepreneurship
News and Trends

Flipkart founders didn't just live the entrepreneurial dream; instead they instilled that dream in many others
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
