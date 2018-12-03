food bike
Shark Tank México
La taquería gourmet al humo que se llevó un millón de pesos en Shark Tank México
Su concepto innovador hizo que Tizne Tacomotora se llevara la inversión más grande en el quinto programa de Shark Tank México.
