Fundings

Indonesia's BRI Ventures Launches OJK-licensed Tech Venture Fund Sembrani Nusantara
Funding

Indonesia's BRI Ventures Launches OJK-licensed Tech Venture Fund Sembrani Nusantara

The new fund which is targeting an Rp300 billion first close from third-party limited partners is now welcoming institutional backers and other investors who seek to help Indonesia's tech ecosystem
Debarghya Sil | 2 min read