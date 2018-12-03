Galaxy Note 7

Por esto explotaban los teléfonos de Samsung
Samsung

Por esto explotaban los teléfonos de Samsung

El gigante surcororeano tuvo que retirar del mercado el 96% de sus teléfonos Galaxy Note 7 por un fallo. Aquí te contamos los detalles.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min de lectura
