განათლება

ინსპირაცია

თუ სერიოზულად ფიქრობთ წარმატებაზე, ეს 6 წიგნი წაიკითხეთ

ადამიანებმა უკვე მიაღწიეს იმას, რასაც თქვენ ახლა ცდილობთ და ამაზე წიგნებიც დაწერეს. წარმატების გზაზე ეს წიგნები დაგეხმარებათ
მიურეი ნიულენდსი | 3 min read
ინოვაცია სკოლიდან

ახალი მინისტრი განათლების სისტემის სრული ტრანსფორმაციისთვის ემზადება
ხატია გელოვანი | 15 min read
10-წლიან წარმატებულ საქმიანობას UK Bridge ახალი პროექტით – ინგლისური ენის სასწავლო ცენტრით აგრძელებს

„ისეთი აჟიტირებულები ვიყავით, რომ ჰაერშივე მოვიფიქრეთ ჩვენი სტარტაპისთვის სახელი, ბიზნესგეგმა, და უკვე მეორე კვირას, დამსაქმებელსაც ვაცნობეთ სამსახურის დატოვების შესახებ"
ხატია გელოვანი | 8 min read