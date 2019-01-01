Genomma Lab

Rodrigo Herrera te dice por que busca un buen jinete y un buen caballo al invertir
Shark Tank México

El fundador de Genomma Lab, una empresa pública que está en 19 países, busca invertir en binomios perfectos: un jinete (emprendedor) experto en su categoría y un caballo (negocio) con crecimiento garantizado.
Xóchitl Austria | 9 min read