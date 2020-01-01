Gilead

Coronavirus: Remdesivir ya tiene precio y costará 'solo' 54 mil pesos por persona
Gilead acordó que este precio será para los países más ricos y que enviará casi todo su suministro a Estados Unidos durante los próximos tres meses.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read