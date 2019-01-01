Goula Awards

Goula Awards: los premios que reconocen las buenas prácticas de la industria de los alimentos y bebidas
Eventos emprendedores

Goula Awards: los premios que reconocen las buenas prácticas de la industria de los alimentos y bebidas

Emprendedores, pequeños productores y grandes empresas podrán participar en los premios que destaca el valor de los productos alimenticios como impulsores de la economía, la innovación y el bienestar de las comunidades y el medio ambiente.
Estivaly Calva Tapia | 5 min read