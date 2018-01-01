Grand Alliance
political strategist
Why is it too Early to Write off Prashant Kishor's Charisma
He still remains under the glare of many political parties and his next alliance will surely send across a cautionary message to the opposition camps
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.