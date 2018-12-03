History Channel
Cultura Pop
Hoy se estrena "Gigantes de México" en History Channel
La serie narrará la vida de Emilio Azcárraga (Televisa), Carlos Slim (Grupo Carso), Lorenzo Servitje (Grupo Bimbo) y Lorenzo Zambrano (Cemex).
