Housing Finance
Mergers and Acquisitions
A Merger of Affordable Housing & Loans: Bandhan Bank Acquires Gruh Finance
Bandhan Bank has announced that HDFC-backed housing finance firm, Gruh Finance is merging with it in an all-share swap deal
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.