"The private sector and established corporates have benefited from government investment and economic growth, but the next wave of development will rely on the success of business creators, startups, and innovators."
At Arabnet Beirut 2019, Abu Dhabi's business incubator Hub71, a tech hub initiative by Mubadala Investment Company, Microsoft, SoftBank Vision Fund and Abu Dhabi Global Market, announced that it was teaming up with MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab to bolster MENA's entrepreneurship ecosystem.
1 min read
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.