From Devita Saraf, The Only Woman, To Ritesh Agarwal,The Youngest; Here's India's Wealthiest Self-made Entrepreneurs Under 40
The total valuation of all the entrepreneurs mentioned in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2020 is INR 44,900 crore which is a staggering 59 per cent increase from last year
Debarghya Sil | 3 min read