Igualdad de genero

Este sábado se realizará #NoEsNormal el primer foro digital para avanzar hacia la igualdad de género en México
Mujeres emprendedoras

Este sábado se realizará #NoEsNormal el primer foro digital para avanzar hacia la igualdad de género en México

A partir de la 9:30 horas podrás ser parte de un evento que busca concientizar sobre el tema.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read