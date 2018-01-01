IIM
4 Things to Know
Microsoft and Walmart Join Hands Against Amazon & Flying Taxis Take a Step Closer to Reality: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
More From This Topic
Education
Last Minute Tips Before Writing CAT
Keep these last minute tips in mind in order to save you from pressure situations:
startup hiring
Placement Blues: What Ivy-League Colleges Should Keep In Mind Prior To the Next Recruitment Season
"Ask the companies to discuss their current financials and risks during the Pre-Placement Presentation"
startup hiring
10 Reasons Why Graduates Prefer Getting Hired By A Startup
The moment you hear about a startup a huge pay package and stock options comes to your mind!
startup hiring
4 Reasons Why Startups Are Successful In Attracting Graduates In India
"Graduates should be wary of the word Unicorn"
Incubators
Move Over Me-Too Ventures, This Academic Incubator Values Uniqueness
"We do not incubate ventures that are adopting a "proven business model" from elsewhere in the world to India"
Young Entrepreneurs
Does An A-League Institute Guarantee Entrepreneurial Success?
An A-league institute gives you access to the best of netowrks