IITs

Creating History in Electric Cars With $100
Padmasree Warrior strongly believes breakthroughs happen when divergent viewpoints collide
Nishi Kumari | 2 min read
Bhavish Aggarwal started Ola (formerly Olacabs) in December 2010, along with Ankit Bhati, also an IIT- Bombay alumni, with a mission to build mobility for a billion Indians
Entrepreneur India | 1 min read
The company's focus has always been on its core values, like risk taking, openness, ownership, honesty and commitment and innovations, even while franchising.
Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read
It's true when we talk about India's best B-schools the names that come to our mind are typically that of IITs and IIMs .
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Vinod Gupta has a history of giving and raising funds for Bill and Hillary Clinton during their campaign and has also got mentioned on latter's autobiography.
Ritu Marya | 4 min read
Either it is Silicon Valley or Powai Valley, every start-up ecosystem has their own enchanting history and most likely to have a captivating and engaging future.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Pichai believes it is important to learn to let go at all level of the organisation. It is essential for a head to trust others to do the right thing.
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
There are many tech and biz schools, which are realizing the importance of providing a right mix of theoretical knowledge and practical business lessons.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
ShareChat has raised $4 million in a series A round of funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, and participation from existing investors SAIF Partners and India Quotient
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
"The way logistics works in our country hasn't changed much in a long time"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
