India Economy

Break it Down To Make it Big: When Enterprises Simplify, Success Comes Around
Business Plans

Break it Down To Make it Big: When Enterprises Simplify, Success Comes Around

It's important for any business to keep an ear to the ground to sense what exactly its clients and also what are the technological trends coming in
Pramoud Rao | 4 min read
How Indian Financial Sector is Promoting the Growth of NBFCs
NBFC

How Indian Financial Sector is Promoting the Growth of NBFCs

NBFCs have registered a robust growth, a CAGR of 19% over the past few years to be precise
Rachit Chawla | 5 min read
How Technology Can Help Agribusinesses Prosper
Agribusiness

How Technology Can Help Agribusinesses Prosper

With the advent of new technology, one can measure and predict the produce at the village level for any type of crop with a high level of efficiency
Sonu Agrawal | 4 min read
What Will be the Impact of GST on the Logistics Industry?
GST Impact

What Will be the Impact of GST on the Logistics Industry?

With GST in place, India is expected to become a seamless market without any difference in the interstate or intrastate markets
Varun Biyani | 5 min read
What Does India's 'Gig Economy' Look Like?
Gig Economy

What Does India's 'Gig Economy' Look Like?

The Gig Economy, or the freelance movement, is founded on the premise that knowledge is now global and more accessible than ever before
Rohit Kulkarni | 4 min read
What is An India of Tomorrow?
India Economy

What is An India of Tomorrow?

The major contribution of this $10 Trillion, the economic goal of our nation by 2032, needs to come from SMEs, the backbone of our economy
Pawan Gupta | 7 min read
'Indian Companies Have Been Waiting For the Iron to Get Hot & it is Hot Only Now'
Ecommerce

'Indian Companies Have Been Waiting For the Iron to Get Hot & it is Hot Only Now'

In the last 6 months, I have seen a disruption; paradigm shift to be seen in the coming years says OLX India Country Head.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Moving from Capitalism Towards a Giving Economy
Crowdfunding

Moving from Capitalism Towards a Giving Economy

People have used crowdfunding platforms for every occasion in their personal lives. From weddings, baby showers, vacations, medical emergencies and even funerals.
Chet Jain | 5 min read
5 Challenges for Apple as it Aims at a Bigger Bite of India - 'The Place To Be'
Apple

5 Challenges for Apple as it Aims at a Bigger Bite of India - 'The Place To Be'

Apple India said its in 2015-16 sales increased 56 percent from INR 6,472 crore a year before.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
5 Tax Liabilities & Amendments Announced in India's Budget 2017
Budget2017

5 Tax Liabilities & Amendments Announced in India's Budget 2017

FM Arun Jaitley said data mining post demonetization will help in an increase in tax revenue.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
