Indian retailers
Retail Marketing
How This CEO Targeted Indian Kiranawalas For Walmart's Entry Into Indian Retail
The Walmart-Flipkart deal was not only about penetrating the retail market but the focus was also on shelling out an estimated 2,000 direct and indirect jobs
More From This Topic
Retail
Re-telling the Retail Tale: How Cloud Telephony Will Change the Indian Retail Industry in 2017
As cloud communications emerged and evolved brilliantly in the year 2016, it promises to just be a silhouette to the rosy picture it paints for 2017.
Retail Businesses
This Startup Is Cutting Out The Middleman From Indian Retailers' Profits
This cloud integrated mobile-based interface is aiming to interconnect 60% of Indian retailers in an $800-billion sized Indian retail market.