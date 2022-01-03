Influencers Inc 2022

Signing out of account, Standby...
"Competition is for Horses, Not for Artists"
D'sa sticks to her own branding and works by principles
"You Have to Be Real and Show Who You are as A Person"
Contemplating content on bringing up a child in the internet generation
Prajakta Koli: Insanity Personified
There's a strong chance that I don't know what I'm doing right now. I'm trying to listen to my gut every now and then listen to my team and try not to get monotonous: Prajakta Koli
Ajey Nagar A.K.A. CarryMinati: The Roastmaster
I thought about pursuing YouTube as a full-fledged career when I was 13. It was a very intuitive calling for me: CarryMinati
Gaurav Chaudhary: Straight From The Heart
The influencer, who is popularly called Technical Guruji (name of his YouTube channel), believes in choosing uncomplicated subjects and explaining the same in a simple manner
Ruhez Amrelia: The Man With A Passion
Tech influencer, Amrelia, took inspiration from many global tech creators in 2015 and decided to follow their path
What Happened In Gym Did Not Stay In Gym
Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, flight captain, national level bodybuilder and vlogger, has been in the public eye ever since his fitness video went viral
When Beer & Biceps Make Ran-Veer Run
Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, is a digital content creator, podcaster, entrepreneur and an investor
Rise To Stardom
If something comes from your heart, it will reach the heart of your audience, says Dr. Vivek Bindra
The Experiential Coach
For Ankur Warikoo, there are two pillars for success: consistency and authenticity