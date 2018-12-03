ingenieria

Estudiantes de la UNAM crean automóvil eléctrico
UNAM

Estudiantes de la UNAM crean automóvil eléctrico

El vehículo de competición alcanza 87 kilómetros por kilowatt-hora y participó en la competición Shell Eco-marathon en Brasil, en noviembre pasado.
Ilse Maubert Roura | 3 min de lectura
El invento que puede salvar a millones de mexicanos de la muerte
Historias Entrepreneur

El invento que puede salvar a millones de mexicanos de la muerte

Columna | 6 min de lectura
