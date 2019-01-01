inmobi

5 Times Indian Start-Ups Expanded Overseas Through Acquisitions
Mergers and Acquisitions

5 Times Indian Start-Ups Expanded Overseas Through Acquisitions

The last few years have seen several start-ups in the Indian ecosystem grow at breakneck pace, scaling operations both in domestic as well as international markets. To scale quickly, some of these start-ups have taken the acquisition route
Debroop Roy | 3 min read