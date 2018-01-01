Interactivity
Food Businesses
At This Restaurant, Human Interaction Is Discouraged
With its 'low-interaction dining,' food is the focus at Ichiran, a popular chain in Asia that recently expanded to Brooklyn, N.Y.
More From This Topic
Mobile Apps
How to Get Users Hooked on Your Mobile App
Tracking app downloads is a dead-end strategy. Instead, entrepreneurs need to focus on adding value and keeping users coming back for more.
Interactivity
Why Face-to-Face Communication Won't Disappear (Infographic)
Eighty percent of millennials and 78 percent of Gen Xers say they prefer in-person communication with colleagues as opposed to virtual conferencing.
Interactivity
Here is Why Interactives Are the Next Big Thing in Content Marketing
If infographics blew up because they caught people's attention where a boring report wouldn't, interactives are blowing up because they catch people's attention -- and hold it.
Video Tips
4 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Should Use Interactive Video for Storytelling
With so much noise in the online world, entrepreneurs are needing to get more creative to stand out. One way is implementing interactive video into your the marketing strategy.
Starting a Business
Starting Up? Think Twice Before You Work From Home.
While it may seem like an appealing option, working from home can present momentous obstacles at the startup level.
Finance
A Chain of Brain-Fitness Stores Gets Big-Time Funding
After a false start, Lindsay Gaskin tweaked her business model and gained the attention of major investors.
Marketing
5 Steps to Supercharging Engagement on Twitter
Follow this advice in order to go beyond basic marketing messages to really interacting with your followers and customers.
Technology
Company Turns 'Unsexy' Corporate Compliance Training on Its Head
True Office gamifies the way companies train their employees, with its founder insisting it's cheaper and more fun than hiring an expert.
Technology
Creative Business Uses for Touch-Screen PCs
PCs with touch-based interfaces have a small business upside: They can morph into everything from interactive retail kiosks to data-entry terminals.
Project Grow
Monitors That Pull Double-Duty for Marketing
Monitors can be repurposed as interactive marketing kiosks, allowing your customers to see for themselves just how innovative you are. Here are three of the sharpest.