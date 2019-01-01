IT Act

Will Tracing The Originator Of Fake News Posts On Social Media Be Made Mandatory in India

Sanjay Dhotre, minister of state for IT told Rajya Sabha that changes will be introduced in Information Technology (IT) Act, to mandate social media and internet companies to trace the originator of posts made on the platform
