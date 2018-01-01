jabong

More From This Topic

"Indian customers do not have loyalty"
Ecommerce

"Indian customers do not have loyalty"

"There exists a space for more than one e-tailer in the Indian market"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Befriending The Enemy: What Myntra Buying Out Jabong Means
Ecommerce

Befriending The Enemy: What Myntra Buying Out Jabong Means

Good times for the two eCommerce companies and its parent company Flipkart as well. At least for now!
Ritu Kochar | 6 min read
Big Turnaround! How Jabong Clocked Gross Profit In First Quarter This Year
jabong

Big Turnaround! How Jabong Clocked Gross Profit In First Quarter This Year

The company is expected to witness more action around profitability as we go into Q3 and Q4.
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
How To Get Additional Cashback After Your Existing Cashback + Discount
Cashbacks

How To Get Additional Cashback After Your Existing Cashback + Discount

Referral websites are giving additional cashback after the current cashback and discount on your favourite e-commerce websites
Rustam Singh | 4 min read
What's Flipkart's New Take On Evaluating Its Business Metrics
Flipkart

What's Flipkart's New Take On Evaluating Its Business Metrics

Unicorn's change in strategy could resonate across the industry?
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
Here's why 100% Cashback Schemes Are a Scam
Marketing

Here's why 100% Cashback Schemes Are a Scam

The last straw of cheap, false and misleading advertising are these "get lucky" schemes
Rustam Singh | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.