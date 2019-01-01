My Queue

კარიერა

როგორ გამოვიყენოთ ახალი კარიერული შეთავაზება ხელფასის გასაზრდელად
ფინანსები

როგორ შევხვდეთ ახალ შეთავაზებებს, მსუყე და მომხიბლავი ანაზღაურებით?!
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
9 გზა, თუ როგორ ატარებენ დასვენების დღეებს წარმატებული ანტრეპრენერები

სულ შრომა და არანაირი გართობა ანტრეპრენერის ცხოვრებას მოსაწყენს ხდის
დიფ პატელი | 4 min read
7 ცნობილი ადამიანი, რომლებიც სამსახურიდან დაითხოვეს, მაგრამ მაინც შეძლეს დიდი წარმატების მიღწევა

რა საერთო აქვთ უოლტ დისნეის, ჯოან როულინგს და ოფრა უინფრის? პასუხი გახლავთ წარმატება.
დიფ პატელი | 3 min read