KSA
Startup Financing
KSA-Based Maharah Acquires A Strategic Stake In UAE's HR Tech Startup Bloovo
The partnership with Maharah is expected to accelerate Bloovo's growth across the GCC region.
More From This Topic
News and Trends
KSA's SME Authority Launches HUB1006 To Encourage Entrepreneurship
The hub aims to entice local and international entrepreneurs to utilize the hub to grow a business in Saudi Arabia, enabling startups to focus on scaling their ventures and lessening bureaucratic obstacles.
Entrepreneurs
The Recap: KSA Enterprise Agility Awards 2016
On the occasion of the second annual KSA Enterprise Agility Awards, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on May 09, 2016 at The Four Seasons Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Entrepreneurial ecosystems
Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Pillar Omar Christidis On What To Expect At ArabNet Riyadh 2015
ArabNet CEO and founder, Omar Christidis on the KSA entrepreneurial ecosystem and what's ahead of the ArabNet Riyadh 2015.
Design
Riyadh's Rukun Gallery Is KSA's Newest Art And Design Destination
Rukun Gallery wants you to see how materials are manipulated and hopefully, "transform our preconceived notions of the way they behave."
Entrepreneurs
KSA Enterprise Agility Awards 2015
On the occasion of the first annual KSA Enterprise Agility Awards, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on May 18, 2015 at The Four Seasons Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Innovators
HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal: Forging A KBW Investments Framework
HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal talks about entrepreneurship and his business ventures in the region.
Salary
The 2015 MENA Salary Guide: The Compensation, The Benefits, And The Rates Of Satisfaction
Competitive salary and benefits packages are among the most important factors for employee retention in the MENA region.
Innovators
Wissam Al Mana: The Family Biz, the Limelight, and the Unbearable Lightness of Being the Brand
Wissam Al Mana is the Managing Director of Hermés Middle East.