legacy builders

How Khudusela Pitje Has Built a R1,6 Billion Business
Growth Strategies

How Khudusela Pitje Has Built a R1,6 Billion Business

From his first pay cheque of R1 250 per month to spearheading a R1,6 billion turnover business that in many ways is still just getting started, here's how Khudusela Pitje is laying the foundations of exponential growth.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 15+ min read