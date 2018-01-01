LGBTQ Series
LGBTQ
Fighting Stereotype Through Cinema
He believes that it is wrong to perceive films as merely a source of entertainment, and that every film has a message - regressive and progressive.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.