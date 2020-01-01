ლუდი აია

ლუდი ''აია'' დაბრუნდა!
სიახლეები

ჩვენმა გუნდმა 2 წლის წინ დაიწყო ბრენდის აღდგენაზე მუშაობა, დავიწყეთ ისტორიების მოძიება და საკმაოდ საინტერესო მასალებს მივაგენით
Entrepreneur-ის გუნდი | 9 min read