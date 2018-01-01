mahabharata
Virtual Reality
The Real History of Virtual Reality Has its Roots in Indian Mythology
The real history of Virtual Reality can be traced in the Indian epic 'Mahabharata' written by Ved Vyasa
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.