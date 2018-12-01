Majid Al Futtaim
Mobile Payments
Beam Wallet: Making Shopping More Rewarding
Beam Wallet, a UAE-based mobile commerce and rewards platform, recently received a "landmark investment" from Majid Al Futtaim Ventures.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.