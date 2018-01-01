Maker Movement

Entrepreneurs Are Making Detroit a Hot Spot for Craft Retail
Detroit

The upside of the Motor City's epic struggle with abandonment is a vast supply of materials for high-end goods made by ambitious startups.
Amanda Lewan | 3 min read
NFL Star Founds Fashion Brand for a Cause With Former TOMS Exec
Young Influentials

Tanya Benedicto Klich | 7 min read
