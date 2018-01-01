management buyout
Turnaround Strategies
This Asian Turnaround Specialist Spun Straw Into Gold
David Pun says the biggest challenge in running a company is people management, finding talent and motivating them
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.