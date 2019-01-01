My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Seguir button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marartón

¿Cómo permanecer vigente con un juego de mesa? El creador de 'Maratón' comparte sus claves para dominar el mercado desde 1985
Historias Entrepreneur

¿Cómo permanecer vigente con un juego de mesa? El creador de 'Maratón' comparte sus claves para dominar el mercado desde 1985

Maratón es uno de los juegos de mesa con mayor tradición en México. Actualmente vende más de 70 mil ejemplares al año y su app tiene más de 260 mil descargas. Descubre sus claves para seguir siendo líder de su ramo.
Arianna Jiménez Pérez | 7 min de lectura