Mawdoo3
Startup Financing
Jordan-Based Arabic Content Platform Mawdoo3 Raises US$13.5 Million In Series B Funding
The startup aims to utilize the funding proceeds to expand Mawdoo3's library of Arabic content.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.