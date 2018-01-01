Medical Marijuana
A Doctor in the House Is a Powerful Way to Make Your Cannabis Startup Stand Out
Adding a medical expert to your team gives your company credibility and potential dollars.
Here's Why the DEA Re-Scheduling Just One Cannabis-Based Drug Is a Very Big Deal
For decades DEA has insisted marijuana has no legitimate use, even as it made research into medical marijuana nearly impossible. That contradiction is coming to an end.
These Are the States Voting on Legal Marijuana in November
Voters in some of the most conservative states in the Union are poised to legalize marijuana, at least for medical purposes.
The DEA Actually Didn't Reschedule CBD: Industry Insiders Explain What Epidiolex's Reclassification Really Means
For decades the DEA has insisted nothing derived from cannabis has any legitimate use. Epidiolex is the first exemption that many believe will lead to a new rule.
DEA Moves Some CBD Medicines off Schedule 1
Though a limited expansion of cannabis access it is a significant time DEA has removed cannabis in any from Schedule 1.
Wisconsin Cities and Counties Seek Voter Opinion on Marijuana This November
Legal marijuana began on the coasts but shows every sign of taking root in the heartland.
This South Pacific Country Is Sponsoring Research Seeking a Cannabis Treatment for Diabetes
Vanuatu, suffering a diabetes rate far higher than the world average, is hopeful locally grown marijuana can help.
This Week in Weed: Coca Cola Considers Cannabis!
Coca-Cola considers entering Cannabis, the NYPD is still making arrests, and South Africa makes history
Can a 'Heartstrings' Approach Help Make Marijuana More Acceptable to Voters?
The new documentary '#LegalizeIt' aims to find out.
A Plea to Our Elders: Consider Medical Marijuana Before Opioids
Older Americans are both the least supportive of legal marijuana and the fastest-growing population of new cannabis users.
Exclusive: Former MTV and Conde Nast Exec Takes Cannabis CEO Role
The influx of top business talent is perhaps the clearest sign that cannabis is growing into a major industry.