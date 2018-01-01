Medical Marijuana

Here's Why the DEA Re-Scheduling Just One Cannabis-Based Drug Is a Very Big Deal

For decades DEA has insisted marijuana has no legitimate use, even as it made research into medical marijuana nearly impossible. That contradiction is coming to an end.
Evan Eneman and Javier Hasse | 4 min read
These Are the States Voting on Legal Marijuana in November

Voters in some of the most conservative states in the Union are poised to legalize marijuana, at least for medical purposes.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
The DEA Actually Didn't Reschedule CBD: Industry Insiders Explain What Epidiolex's Reclassification Really Means

For decades the DEA has insisted nothing derived from cannabis has any legitimate use. Epidiolex is the first exemption that many believe will lead to a new rule.
Javier Hasse | 5 min read
DEA Moves Some CBD Medicines off Schedule 1

Though a limited expansion of cannabis access it is a significant time DEA has removed cannabis in any from Schedule 1.
2 min read
Wisconsin Cities and Counties Seek Voter Opinion on Marijuana This November

Legal marijuana began on the coasts but shows every sign of taking root in the heartland.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
This South Pacific Country Is Sponsoring Research Seeking a Cannabis Treatment for Diabetes

Vanuatu, suffering a diabetes rate far higher than the world average, is hopeful locally grown marijuana can help.
Javier Hasse | 4 min read
This Week in Weed: Coca Cola Considers Cannabis!

Coca-Cola considers entering Cannabis, the NYPD is still making arrests, and South Africa makes history
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
Can a 'Heartstrings' Approach Help Make Marijuana More Acceptable to Voters?

The new documentary '#LegalizeIt' aims to find out.
Joan Oleck | 8 min read
A Plea to Our Elders: Consider Medical Marijuana Before Opioids

Older Americans are both the least supportive of legal marijuana and the fastest-growing population of new cannabis users.
Dahlia Mertens | 7 min read
Exclusive: Former MTV and Conde Nast Exec Takes Cannabis CEO Role

The influx of top business talent is perhaps the clearest sign that cannabis is growing into a major industry.
Javier Hasse | 4 min read
