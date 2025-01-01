Menopause
Changing the Conversation Around Menopause
Isla Telfer reflects on co-founding GLORIAH with Jessica Watson, a brand born out of frustration with the lack of support for younger women experiencing menopause, and the lessons learned along the way.
Where Fashion Meets Function: Femography by MAS is Changing the Game for Women in the Workplace
Bringing real comfort and confidence to women navigating menopause, so they can thrive in the workplace without compromise.
Menopause at Work
Lauren Chiren offers strategies for supporting health and enhancing productivity
Leading The Charge: Making The Case For Why Entrepreneurs Need To Introduce Innovation In The Menopause Care Market
Five female health and wellness experts share their insights on how entrepreneurs can introduce much needed innovation into menopausal healthcare- in the UAE and beyond.