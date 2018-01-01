Meritocracy
Managing Teams
That All-Star Startup Team Might Be Killing the Company
Teams of sincere amateurs who work well together are a better bet than teams of highly skilled experts too inhibited by ego to cooperate.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.