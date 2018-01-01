Michael Lee Chin
Project Grow
How Jamaican Billionaire Michael Lee Chin Inspires This Teen Entrepreneur
Success is tough enough in big, wealthy countries. This teen 'trep from a tiny island nation is studying the example of a local hero.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.