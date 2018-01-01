micro apps
Organization
How to Address Operational Challenges of Your Organization With Enterprise Mobility
Explore how micro apps and app refactoring can help overcome the operational challenges of large-scale organizations
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.