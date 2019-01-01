My Queue

Mifel

Convierte tu terminal punto de venta en capital de trabajo para tu negocio
Credito

Presenta Banca Mifel nueva opción de crédito para pymes. A partir del análisis del flujo de efectivo de su terminal punto de venta, los negocios podrán acceder a líneas de crédito de 50,000 a 3 millones de pesos a pagarse hasta en 36 meses.
Marisol García Fuentes | 4 min read