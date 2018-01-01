Mobikwik

Everyone Wants A Bite Of India's Hot Digital Wallet Market

Last month, online marketplace Amazon India, which has already taken the homegrown e-commerce companies by storm, was granted licence to operate a pre-paid payment wallet.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Your Digital Wallet is Not Hacked if Your Money Got Debited But Not Credited

When it comes to money, any technical glitch is often perceived as a big issue.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
