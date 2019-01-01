Movilpaquett

My Queue

Competencia por la última milla: Móvilpaquett promete entregas locales en 60 minutos
Advertorial

Competencia por la última milla: Móvilpaquett promete entregas locales en 60 minutos

Esta startup ofrece envíos locales en menos de una hora y fletes nacionales al día siguiente, apoyándose en tecnología, atención personalizada y un modelo de negocio redondo. Busca concesionarios para crecer en México y el mundo.
Entrepreneur en Español | 7 min read