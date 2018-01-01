MSME

India's Tier-III And Tier-IV Cities Are Emerging SME Hubs

The MSME sector is the backbone of India's national economic structure
Sunil Gupta | 5 min read
Every Merchant Can Become a Walking ATM With This App Claims This Indian Think Tank CEO

It is very important for micro, small and medium enterprises to adopt BHIM Aadhaar says Amitabh Kant.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Is Indian Government Doing Enough to Support MSMEs?

By supporting MSMEs, one can ensure access to better opportunities and standards of livings for the rural population.
Mohit Sahney | 4 min read
This SME Has A Lesson For Cash-burning Startups - Slow & Steady Wins the Race

Started with a seed capital of INR 15 lakh, the company is now aiming at INR 950 crore turnover.
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
The Role of the Alternative Lending Sector in India's Burgeoning MSME Landscape

The important role played by MSMEs in the economy was even acknowledged in this year's Union Budget, which pressed upon additional credit support to this undercapitalised sector.
Rohit Lohia | 4 min read
Budget 2017: A Good Continuity in Skilling India

It is heartening to note that the government has rightfully recognized the need to "energize youth through education, skills and jobs".
Gayathri Vasudevan | 3 min read
Union Budget 2017: Abating Taxes Gives SMBs the Much Awaited Encouragement

The government proposed to reduce the Income Tax for those companies with an annual turnover of upto Rs 50 crore to 25%. This aims to give the MSMEs a reduction of 5% from the current applicable rate of 30 percent
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
5 Tax Liabilities & Amendments Announced in India's Budget 2017

FM Arun Jaitley said data mining post demonetization will help in an increase in tax revenue.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
SMEs Shifting Business Growth Online Have Big Hopes From Budget FY18

Breaking away from the colonial-era tradition the budget date has been advanced to 1stFebruary 2017 and the Railway budget's solo presentation has been done away with as it is unified with the Union Budget.
Sunil Gupta | 4 min read
SMEs Looking For Tax Relaxation in India Budget FY18

Among soothers from the government is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the last day of 2016 providing sops to promote small business owners and farmers.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
