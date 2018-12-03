muere

Muere José Antonio Abreu, el emprendedor social que transformó vidas con la música
Noticias

La música latinoamericana hoy toca su réquiem más sentido por José Antonio Abreu, el músico que revolucionó las orquestas desde Venezuela.
Ricardo Dorantes | 5 min de lectura
