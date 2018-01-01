mukesh ambani

Here is Why Reliance Jio is All Gung-Ho about Open Source Technologies
There is a slow shift in country to adopt open source
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Ratan Tata's Global Investment & Ola's Record-breaking Profit. 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Yet Another Bollywood Star Fits into the Startup Space. 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Will the Titans in the Market Sideline the Small Players of Indian Music Streaming Industry?
The fight to establish the early leadership in the growing segment among the titans has clearly come under the spotlight
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Decoding Netflix CEO Reed Hasting's New Found Love for India
In an interview with a leading daily, the serial entrepreneur shared that there should be a telecom operator like Reliance Jio in every country
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
India's Richest Man to Expedite Modi's Smart Cities Plan
The latest RIL-inked MoUs represent a positive step towards potentially bettering India's economy with a healthy combination of smart innovations backed by smart funding
Rahul R | 3 min read
Here's The Entrepreneur's Guide to Healthy Eating
An entrepreneur who is healthy is infused with optimism and creativity
Meenakshi Nagdeve | 4 min read
Will the Indian Telecom sector Witness its Biggest Marriage yet?
Arch rivals Sunil Mittal and Mukesh Ambani got together at the India Mobile Congress in the capital
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
This Designer is a Hot Favourite among the Who's Who of the Country
The brand has over 1000 loyal customers and is available at some of the top drawer shops in New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
These #7 Celebrity Power Couples are Making Millions Together
The power couples are the talented individuals who are rounding up as the blistering couples in the varied arenas like entertainment and business
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
